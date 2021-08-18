TAZEWELL, Va — Despite a state mandate requiring masks in Virginia’s public schools, many students are returning to class while a small percent of them have chosen virtual learning.
In Tazewell County Schools, parents have the option of signing up their children for virtual learning, according to Lindsay Mullins, director of public relations. There are two options for virtual education: Virtual Virginia and Stride. Tazewell County Schools will open Thursday for students.
Virtual schooling is still an option in the region for parents who either do not want their children to wear required masks or fear exposing them to COVID-19.
“Students at all grade levels have signed up for online school,” Mullins said Tuesday, adding, “We equip all students, in-person or online, with Chromebooks.”
As of Tuesday, a total of 165 students in grade K-12 had enrolled in the Stride platform for virtual learning, and 5,111 students were going to school. Another 16 students in grades nine through 12 had signed up for the Virtual Virginia platform.
Out of a total enrollment of 5,292 students, 181 – about 3 percent – of Tazewell County’s public school students had been signed up for virtual learning as of Tuesday, according to figures provided by the school system.
Parents interested in signing up for virtual learning can call their children’s school, Mullins stated.
There are parents who choose to educate their children with home schooling. Home school applications were still being processed Tuesday.
“Yes, we have had some students go to home school, but we don’t have a number yet,” Mullins stated.
Tazewell County Schools issued a statement Aug. 10 that students and teachers would be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. The school had announced earlier this month that masks would be optional, but this changed when Gov. Ralph Northam issued an edict stating that all of Virginia’s public school students would be required to wear masks.
The county’s schools were being prepared Tuesday for students.
“We are definitely getting ready for students to come back,” Principal Joanne Young of Graham High School said. “The teachers are excited, we’re excited. We’re hoping to have as close to a normal year as we can.”
Each of the school’s students is eligible to receive a Chromebook, Young said. Not many students had signed up for virtual learning.
“All they have to do is do the paperwork and get a parent to sign and we hand them a Chromebook,” she said. “We have only about 10 students who are going virtual this year.”
Students have shown that they prefer in-person classes, she said.
“Last year when we started out, we were at about 30 percent virtual, but it was set up differently,” Young said. “This year any student who is virtual will either be on stride or Virtual Virginia, which means their teacher is not physically housed in our building. Their teacher could be anywhere in the state of Virginia and beyond, so all the students elected to come back to the classroom where they could be with our teachers. They really enjoy that one-on-one contact with our teachers.”
“I think many students found out there was something missing in the virtual learning and that was the relationship with the teachers, and they really needed that to be successful,” Young added.
Masks will be required for all students, and other mitigation measures will be in place.
“We’re continuing the same mitigation standards that we did last year. There is a process that our custodians are doing to insure our rooms are clean and safe,” Young said. “We are also encouraging students to use wipes to wipe down their own desks to keep themselves safe. We’re doing the same things we did last year; we’re just going to have more students in the building. We’re looking forward to having a great year.”
In Mercer County, about 220 students had been signed up for virtual learning as of last week, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools. Current numbers were not immediately available Tuesday.
“They can sign up for virtual at any time,” Harrison said. “However, if they want to come back to in-person learning, they have to wait until the end of the grading period.”
An email address has been set up specifically for questions parents have about virtual learning, she added. They can sent questions to mercercountyvirtualschool@groups.k12.wv.us and start the process of signing up their children for virtual learning.
The Mercer County Board of Education is scheduled Aug. 25 to make a decision about masks in schools. Superintendent Edward Toman recommended to the board that masks should be required because it is currently the safest course of action. Mercer County Schools open on Sept. 7.
Officials with McDowell County Schools were unavailable Tuesday.
