PRINCETON — An armed robbery outside an Athens Road home near Melrose Square remained under investigation Monday, according to a detective with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers said he was investigating an armed robbery which occurred at a female individual’s home just after midnight Feb. 7. She had returned home from work when the incident took place. The porch was dark, and it was later determined that the porch light had been removed.
A man individual suddenly appeared, put a gun to her head, made her get on the ground and demanded her purse, Sommers said. The suspect fled with the purse and the victim, who was not identified, was not injured.
The suspect, whose face was covered, had a medium build and stood over 6 feet tall, Sommers stated.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.
