MATOAKA — A Lashmeet man was shot and injured by deputies Thursday after a standoff during which he held a man and three children at knifepoint.
Rex Hurt, 39, is charged with kidnapping and assault during the commission of a felony following the New Year’s Eve incidence that occurred at a residence on First Street in Matoaka, according to Detective-Sgt. Steven A. Sommers, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident began around 2:45 a.m. when deputies were advised that Hurt had forcibly entered the residence of Kaytie Thomas and Luke Hines, Sommers said. Five children were also at the residence.
When deputies arrived, Sommers said they found Hurt barricaded in an upstairs bedroom with Hines and three children ranging in age from 2 to 7 years old.
Kaytie Thomas informed deputies that Hurt was armed with a fixed-blade knife that he had threatened them with prior to the 911 call.
“Deputies negotiated with the accused for over 30 minutes, during which time the accused acknowledged the presence of law enforcement and that he was holding Luke Hines and the three children in the room because he didn’t want to be shot,” Sommers said. “The accused also barricaded the door with a dresser.”
Sommers said Hurt agreed to release the hostages, but as they were trying to leave the bedroom he grabbed the 2-year-old child from Hines’ grasp and placed the knife against the toddler’s throat.
The children began screaming, Sommers said, and Hines grabbed the 2-year-old girl from Hurt and pushed him away from the children.
“Deputies heard the screaming and what sounded like an altercation from inside the room and forced entry, pushing the dresser away from the door,” Sommers said. “As deputies entered the room, the hostages were in the corner to the right of the door and the accused was observed advancing toward the deputies and hostages.”
Sommers said a deputy then shot Hurt in the abdomen to stop his “aggressive actions.”
“The accused fell to the floor and was secured,” Sommers said. Hurt was transported to a hospital.
The 2-year-old girl did sustain a laceration to her hand from Hurt’s knife, Sommers said.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
