BLUEFIELD — A structure fire resulted in the extensive damage of a home and the loss of pets.
According to Bluefield, W.Va. Fire Department Chief Rick Cary, a single-story home on West Cumberland Road sustained extensive damage Nov. 9 resulting in it being uninhabitable. The fire began in the kitchen, Cary said.
The structure of the home was described by Cary as an ordinary construction with a full basement. The fire was contained to the kitchen and living room areas with extension into the attic.
While there were no injuries sustained by firefighters, a civilian received minor burns while trying to rescue his pets. The pets were not able to be resuscitated. The man was treated on the scene, Cary said.
Bluefield, W.Va., Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Bluefield Va., Fire Department, Green Valley Glenwood Fire Department, and Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department.
