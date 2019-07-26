PRINCETON — A circuit court judge ordered Thursday that a Mercer County man facing charges of third-degree sexual assault go on home confinement after the prosecution stated that he had been in contact with another female juvenile.
Dustin Allen Lewis, 26, was arrested Feb. 12 on five counts of third-degree sexual assault. The case began when Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s office investigated a complaint from the mother of a 14-year-old female, Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said after the arrest. The mother indicated that her daughter, the alleged victim, had disclosed that she had been having a sexual relationship with Lewis, but it was unknown when the relationship had started or ended.
Sommers subpoenaed the girl’s cellphone records and conducted a forensic analysis of the phone for corroborating evidence, and found conversations which appear to verify that Lewis had a possible relationship with the victim, Sitler said then. His review of the juvenile’s phone records found that between October 31, 2018 and January 27, 2019, Lewis and the juvenile had made contact 140 times, totaling 625 minutes, Sitler said.
Sitler said on Feb.11, a forensic interview was conducted at Child Protect, Inc. and the victim disclosed that she and the accused had sexual intercourse five times between May 2018 and Dec. 25, 2018.
During a pretrial hearing Thursday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said that the state wanted to amend Lewis’s bond because had been in contact with another 15-year-old juvenile female. Attorney John Byrd, who is representing Lewis, said his client had been in contact with siblings who were less than 18 years old.
Swope ordered that Lewis be placed on home confinement and that he not be allowed any internet access. A suppression hearing involving a statement Lewis made to investigators was scheduled. The trial is set to begin in October.
Swope also instructed that Child Protective Services be informed about the contact Lewis allegedly had with another juvenile, and to “make sure any minors are safe.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
