BLUEFIELD — Motorists on the road during the long Labor Day weekend will have to contend with higher gas prices.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.82, which is 7 cents more than a month ago but 2 cents less than a year ago, according to the AAA Travel Agency.
In West Virginia, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded on Friday was $3.64. That’s 3 cents lower than last week, but 13 cents higher than a month ago. However, a year ago, gasoline prices were 14 cents higher in West Virginia during the Labor Day period, according to the AAA data released Friday.
In Bluefield, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.61. That’s cheaper than Beckley where the average cost of regular unleaded on Friday was $3.73.
In another positive sign, AAA said that prices at the pump remain neutral in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. Gas prices often increase when hurricanes impact states with fuel and oil refineries.
Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass, said the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded will likely stay where it is through the long three-day holiday weekend.
“Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in years past, the damage is usually fixed in a few weeks with little impact on gas prices outside the immediate region,” she said.
AAA said the highest gasoline average price in the country can be found in California at $5.29, which is 30 cents more than a month ago, while Mississippi has the lowest average gas price at $3.30 a gallon.
