BLUEFIELD — The new parking lot on Princeton Avenue in Bluefield beside the TailYard dog park will be closed, starting Monday, as the city prepares for the holidays.
“The parking lot on Raleigh Street at the Warlick Building, the Dog Park, and the Railyard will be closed from November 15 through January 10, 2022 to allow for the set up of the Holiday of Lights and the Hometown Christmas Festival,” the city announced last week.
During those dates, the parking lots on Ramsey Street and Duhring Street are open to public parking.
City Manager Cecil Marson told city board members Tuesday the parking lot will be decorated to prepare for the Christmas Market.
Marson called it a “mini Holiday of Lights.”
It’s also part of the first Hometown Christmas Week from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night.
Vendors will be there as well as many events planned, including photos with Santa at the nearby 40-ft. Christmas tree, which plays music coordinated with the changing light displays
The tree will be lit on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m., followed by a children’s movie showing at the Granada Theater at 6:30 p.m. The Bluefield Beautification Committee will be sponsoring hot coca and candy canes that night.
Marson also said work in almost finished on setting up the Holiday of Lights at City Park.
“On Nov. 18 will the first drive-through with city employees,” he said, with the grand opening on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25.
At 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Marson will flip the switch for the official opening of the Holiday of Lights for the public.
A fire engine will lead the first group of cars around the park. The Holiday of Lights opens at 6 p.m. nightly and runs through Dec. 31.
It’s all part of Bluefield now being designate the state’s “Christmas City.”
“We are officially West Virginia’s ‘Christmas City,’” City Attorney Colin Colin said recently, adding that the city has the state and federal trademark for the designation.
The idea surfaced last year with the popular Holiday of Lights the anchor, a drive-through display at City Park that is the largest lights display in the region, attracting thousands of visitors each holiday season to its 40 acres of more than 2 million lights.
Savannah Carabin, marketing coordinator the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development, said at the time the designation is an “expansion of marketing efforts for the Bluefield Holiday of Lights.”
That expansion also includes a new website, westvirginiaschristmascity.com.
Marson said everything is falling into place for a big holiday season.
“it is going to be awesome,” he said. “We are going to have a great Christmas.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.