BLUEFIELD — In a year of changes, one event stays mostly the same: The Holiday of Lights.
On the evening of Thanksgiving, Delegate-elect Doug Smith, R-Mercer, flipped the switch to the holiday display, signaling the beginning of Christmas for Mercer County residents.
Hundreds of cars lined the parking lots, from Mitchell Stadium to Lotito Park, vying for their spot in the long line of brake lights awaiting their turn through the lights.
The countdown began with a statement from Smith, acknowledging the challenges of 2020 and encouraging the city to enjoy the event and to “I just want everyone to have a Merry Christmas and pray for a very Happy New Year,” Smith said.
The 24th annual Holiday of Lights display features more than 1.5 million lights on 40-acres at Lolita Park in Bluefield.
“We needed to keep this and have some form of normalcy. This is a tradition, we have had to adjust some things because of COVID, but this and the tree downtown, I am just blown away at how many people are here,” Blackwell said.
For the safety of the visitors, COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Social distancing guidelines are in effect during the lighting ceremony. Area residents are asked to enjoy the event from the comfort of their vehicles as they drive through the park. The lighting ceremony was free and open to the public, but donations were accepted.
City officials, workers and volunteers worked on the Holiday of Lights for months to provide an annual gift to the region.
“It is a tradition, and we wanted to keep some form of normalcy and let the community come out and enjoy these lights as a family,” Blackwell said.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.