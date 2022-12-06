BLUEFIELD — Santa Claus was hearing Christmas wishes, Mrs. Claus was reading Christmas stories and vendors were selling Christmas gifts and treats Monday with the opening of the Holiday Christmas Market.
The Holiday Christmas Market is located in downtown Bluefield at the former Landmark Antique Mall between Federal Street and Bland Street.
“Well, we’ve got all kinds of vendors,” said City Ambassador Marie Blackwell. “We’ve got craft vendors, tie-die shirts, jewelry, a photographer booth. We’ve also got lotions and topical sprays, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, gift ideas and all kinds of things. You’re sure to find something on your Christmas list this year.”
Blackwell said there were about 29 vendors this year, and possibly two more located outdoors at the market.
Last year, a portion of the Holiday Christmas Market was inside the former Big Whiskey location on Raleigh Street, but this year’s market is larger, she said.
Rag dolls, gnomes, Christmas crafts, confections, fruit baskets, jewelry and more were for sale Monday and for the rest of the week.
In one booth, the Bluefield Garden Club was selling Christmas antiques and new Christmas crafts, said member Linda Thomas.
Thomas picked up a box of antique Christmas ornaments called Shiny Brite. Made of glass, they were first manufactured during and just after World War II. Before the war, many of the ornaments that were hung on America’s Christmas trees were imported from Germany.
A new Christmas craft, Father Christmas figures made from paper, took about eight hours apiece to create, said their maker, Sandy Moir of Bluefield.
Candy, fruit baskets and other treats were among the market’s offerings. Deedee Watkins of Bluefield said that Rome & Von’s Soul Kitchen was offering hotdogs with homemade chili, caramel and other treats, but full meals featuring barbecue ribs and other food could be served Friday and Saturday.
“We’re going to do the whole shebang,” Watkins said.
Children can make holiday crafts at the Craft Memorial Library Christmas Workshop and hear stories read by Mrs. Claus. and Santa Claus himself was waiting two doors down Bland Street to hear Christmas wishes among sparkling Christmas trees. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus plan to be at the Holiday Christmas Market until Saturday.
This year’s market will be open until Saturday, Dec. 10. The hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.