BLUEFIELD — Wintery conditions couldn’t stop holiday cheer in the two Virginia’s for two annual Christmas parades, on Saturday.
Candy, sparkles, and Christmas cheer set the tone for the two parades. The Bluefield, Va. parade was themed “Christmas through a child’s eyes” while Bluefield W. Va. was themed after the popular holiday movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Beginning at the intersection of Bland Street and South Street the parade lead through the City of Bluefield ending on Raleigh Street. Spectators sprinkled the sidewalks eager to see the procession pass by.
Fighting off the chilling wind and rain, Katie Kidd and son Kegan, awaited the parade to travel up the street. With a son on Bluefield High School’s football team and a daughter on the cheerleading team, Kidd was proud to see them participate in the 60th annual parade.
Regarding the Beavers traveling to Wheeling for their third state championship in a row earlier this month, Kidd said, “It was wonderful. It was such a great event. We’re sad we didn’t get the win but maybe next year.”
Other than seeing her children pass by in the procession, Kidd also looked forward to the parade for how it brings the community together each year.
“We love getting to see the parade and do something different in Bluefield,” Kidd said.
Enjoying the opportunity to interact with the community, Patrolman D.R. Barker of the Bluefield City Police Department sees the parade as a way for the community to connect with law enforcement.
“The parade is a fun and safe way to engage with the community. It brings the community closer together and in a small town like Bluefield where everyone knows everyone it’s great to have those bonds,” Barker said.
The parade also fills the community with Christmas spirit putting smiles on all the children’s faces. To Barker, these memories are important to give children positive experiences with law enforcement and to have a happy holiday season.
“The best part is seeing all the smiling and happy children gathering candy in the streets or seeing the children smile and wave telling me to have a Merry Christmas. Especially in my line of work, it’s nice to see the younger kids reach out to us and give us thanks,” Barker said.
Participants in the parade included the City of Bluefield Fire Department, CASE WV, local businesses, City of Bluefield Police Department, and many more.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
