BRAMWELL — Rain was drenching the region Saturday morning, but the messy weather didn’t stop squads of overly–quarantined ATV riders heading for liberating rides on the reopened Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail reopened Thursday after being closed since March. News of the reopening made the telephones at local ATV resorts ring and put pickup trucks hauling campers and ATV trailers on the highways. Many ATV tourists heading for southern West Virginia used Thursday as a travel day so they could enjoy Friday, Saturday and Sunday as riding days.
Lots of riders rose early Saturday morning and got their ATVs on the trail. Four-wheelers caked in mud were getting hosed down at Bubbles Car Wash in Bluewell while other riders were starting their engines and getting ready to head up Route 52 to Bramwell and the trailhead.
Cody Montgomery and Christin Parsons of Alleghany County, NC waited in their side-by-side to head out. They arrived Thursday.
“It’s been fun,” Cody said. “It’s nice to have everything open. We’ve come up here a couple to times before.”
Joe Smith of Pittsboro, NC said he was going to explore the Hatfield-McCoy Trail for three days and “just go where it takes us.”
There were riders who were new to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. Paul Kosik of the Raleigh, NC area said he was taking precautions against the pandemic which closed the trail in the first place.
“I think it’s good social distancing,” he said. “Actually, I haven’t been to this one before. It’s just a little bit closer than where we normally ride.”
Guests at the Gold and Blue Cabins in Bluewell were meeting outside the Cargo station along Route 52 to head for the Bramwell trailhead. Gold and Blue owner Tim Owens was going over the rules for riders joining in a tour called the North Carolina Hooligan Invasion. About 16 to 18 machines were going out.
“It’s great. We’ve been shut down for quite a while,” Owens said of the reopening. “Last time I took out four-wheelers was February or March. It’s good to get back out and for everything to be opening back up and everybody starting to get some income back in.”
Excited riders were eager to head out.
“We’ve been in quarantine for two months!” one woman called out.
“Overly-quarantined!” another rider shouted.
April Miller of Clinton, NC said many of her state’s businesses were still closed.
“It’s barely open,” she added.
Up in Bramwell, heavy ATV traffic was turning the Bramwell Outpost convenience store and the neighboring Bramwell Outpost Grill into very busy places. Lines of ATVs were going up and down Simmons River Road, which leads to Trail 10.
“We are glad it’s back,” Tim McCain of Asheboro, NC said while sheltering under the store’s front porch. “This is the third reservation we’ve made and the first one we didn’t have to cancel.”
McCain and Patricia Vaugh, also of Asheboro, were still taking precautions. They were still doing a lot of their own cooking during their stay.
Inside the nearby grill, owner Michelle Bourdua came out of the kitchen after some customers were served and asked if everybody had their food. It had been a very busy day thus for her restaurant and her store, and that made her happy.
“We’ve been busy all morning,” she said. “We sold all our (trail) passes.”
Those sales amounted to about 150 trail passes. If the Hatfield-McCoy Trail wasn’t bringing in tourists, the area’s economy would have nothing, Bourdua stated. Her restaurant’s numbers were down by 75 percent during the closing. Without ATV tourism, many local stores would close.
“Everyone needs to remember this area can’t survive without the ATVs,” Bourdua said, adding, “As much as some of the locals don’t like the noise, it’s all we have.”
Not far away, a long line up ATVs was heading up the muddy trail. One rider at the line’s end braked for a moment and grinned.
“Good morning, sir!,” he yelled over his engine. “Thanks for letting us come up here and have a great time!”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
