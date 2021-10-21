BLAND, Va. — A company that builds dry-type transformers celebrated a $6.2 million expansion Wednesday that will bring 40 new jobs to the Bland County area.
Joey Chandler, regional factory manager for Hitachi Energy, formerly Hitachi ABB Power Grids, welcomed Gov. Ralph Northam and other guests to the ribbon cutting ceremony for the company’s expansion.
Conducted in cooperation with the Commonwealth of Virginia, the expansion provides additional production capacity, including the installation of state-of-the-art technology to support new manufacturing capabilities and created 40 new jobs, company officials said.
“Transformers manufactured here supporting our nation’s power grid, including renewable energy markets, data centers, cities, hospitals and some of our country’s top military technology are all manufactured here at this site,” Chandler said. “Construction of this factory began back in 1971, and by 1973, full-blown production started here. Since that time, this site has grown more than 10 times the size of its original footprint, which is very impressive. and although the name has changed over the years, it’s really been the amazing people in this community that’s made this factory what it is today.”
One employee, Facility Manager Charlie Sarver, will celebrate his 50th anniversary with the company in December, Chandler stated.
“Charlie was employee number one. He was hired when this facility was started,” Chandler added. “He was actually hired while they were digging the footers here.”
Assistant Secretary of Commerce John Begala told the audience that the state’s economy is doing well despite the pandemic.
“It’s certainly no secret that this past year and a half has been tough,” Begala said. “It’s been tough on our communities. It’s been tough on the economy, so it’s encouraging to see companies like Hitachi taking the steps to make these investments and build and further grow our communities.”
Northam said that his administration has focused on Virginia’s economy and the creation of jobs.
“Hitachi Energy’s expansion of operations in Bland is great for the company and South-west Virginia,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “After nearly 50 years in Virginia, Hitachi Energy has proven its commitment to the Commonwealth and our values, including our clean energy goals. The company’s focus on sustainable energy will benefit Virginians now and in the future.”
“As John said, this has been a difficult 18 to 19 months, but we’re all working together and we’re going to get through this together,” Northam said. “What a wonderful story it was about Charlie. Here for 50 years, and this company would not be what it is without the wonderful employees and I know I speak on behalf of Hitachi that they couldn’t do this without all the great workers, so for all of the employees and all they contribute to Bland County, on behalf of a grateful Virginia, I say thank you very much.”
“We have really focused our administration on our economy,” Northam said. “When we talk to folks out in the street, I think most people when you ask them what’s the most important thing to you, I think it would be to have a job that they could support themselves and their families with and enjoy the great quality of life here; so we have focused on jobs and on our economy.”
Despite COVID-19, Virginia is doing well, Northam stated. Virginia was twice named the best state in the country for doing business, and the state’s surplus revenue was $2.6 billion.
“Virginia is in a good position economically, but we need to continue to grow and continue to add jobs. A couple of things that we have been focused on; one is to diversify our economy and it’s great to have Hitachi here in the Southwest. We’ve always been very dependent on the military and government contracting, but we really work hard to diversify and bring in other companies and to make sure we take care of our veterans, our small women and minority-owned businesses. They’re really the backbone of our economy.”
Northam presented a Virginia state flag that had flown over Richmond, Va. and a bottle of Virginia wine to Anthony Allard, executive vice president and managing director, United States Director of North America Hitachi Energy. Allard presented the wine to Charlie Sarver.
“We are a company of about 38,000 people globally,” Allard said. “In North America, we have about 4,600 people.”
County Administrator Eric Workman said that “Hitachi Energy is part of the fabric of what we do here. It employs over 10 percent of the population, truly just a foundation of what we’ve got going on, so this is a great day for us. We love to see expansions in existing businesses.”
