PRINCETON — Princeton Railroad Museum Director Pat Smith and retired Princeton Post Office employee Joe Besenyei will be sharing their knowledge of city history next Saturday.
Smith said her part of the lecture would involve the Virginian Railway and its role in developing Mercer Street and Princeton as a whole.
“Before the Virginian came to Princeton, the 1900 census reported 1,000 people in town. In 1910, after the railroad came to town, there were 3,500 people. In 1920, there were 6,500 people in town, more than there are today,” she said.
Smith added that the railroad shops were the biggest employer in Princeton from 1909 to 1959, employing an estimated 1,100 people a year.
“With those workers came families increasing the city’s population,” she said.
The hospitality industry of the time, including the Virginian Hotel, would send agents to bring people to the hotels from the railroad passenger depot.
“The Virginian would send a horse and buggy there to pick up people. It was the furthest from the railroad but the added touch got it its fair share of business,” she said.
Smith also said that, as part of her lecture, she would give a history of each building on Mercer Street including businesses located there.
Besenyei said he would be giving a history of the Princeton Public Library building with the focus being on the building’s past as the old Princeton Post Office.
“(Among other ideas), I will be talking about the way mail used to be handled over 20 years ago by being hand-sorted. I’ll also talk about how cellphones and computers have affected postal deliveries,” he said
In 1991, he said, postal carriers delivered an average of 10 to 20 packages and much more personal correspondence. Today, email and texting are replacing correspondence.
The “Ponder The Past” lecture will be Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11:30 a m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Princeton Public Library.
— Contact Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.