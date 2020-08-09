BLUEFIELD — In 1932, pilot Amelia Earhart would become the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean, but a Bluefield woman achieved a distinction of her own a year earlier when she performed Mercer County’s first female solo flight.
Carolyn Carver, a former Bluefield resident, was seeking the grave of her great-grandfather, Jacob Moses, at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Bluefield when she discovered the stories of other people were laid to rest there. One of her aunts, now deceased, had shown her where the grave was supposed to be.
Carver said she has spent years researching her family’s past. Finding records has not been easy. Families sometimes did not record births and deaths at their local courthouse.
“When we couldn’t find my great-grandfather’s grave, I went to the (Mercer County) courthouse and his death was not recorded there,” Carver recalled. “I mean, back then a lot of the time if they recorded it in a Bible, that was good enough. They didn’t take it to the courthouse.”
The cemetery’s trustees have created graves list which is online. Carver said she looked at the list and obituaries in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph archives. That’s when she came across the name Margaret Nunan Cox and learned the Bluefield resident’s exceptional story.
Born on Jan. 11, 1908, Cox was born in Bluefield to James Joseph Nunan and Mattie Christian Smith. The family lived at 900 Bluefield Avenue, and she graduated in 1927 from Beaver High School. Carver continued her research when she learned that Margaret Nunan Cox had achieved something special.
“Margaret is listed in the Bluefield WV city directory for the years 1927, 1936. Margaret was a Beaver High graduate, had one year of college and worked at Bluefield Telephone Co.,” Carver said. “According to the social section, she was one of the most popular young women in Bluefield.”
The era between the First and Second World Wars was a time when aviators like Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart were national heroes who inspired many other people to seek a pilot’s license. Carver discovered that Margaret was among these new aviation enthusiasts.
A Bluefield Daily Telegraph article dated Aug. 2, 1931, “stated the local aviatrix, Miss Margaret Nunan, is the first aviatrix to enroll at Bluefield Airport where an aviation school is conducted by the Pocahontas Air Transport Corp.,” Carver said in her notes.
Margaret Nunan had her first flying lesson under the tutelage of Harvey Amos, the airport field manager at the Bluefield Airport. She was in the air 30 minutes and “took control of the stick for 15 minutes at that time. It was her second time in the the air. She displayed confidence and enthusiasm that undoubtedly would lead to competence as a flyer,” according to the Daily Telegraph article.
She continued her lessons, and on July 30, 1931, Margaret Nunan, Bluefield’s first woman aviator, took a fleet training plane into the sky and performed the first female solo flight performed in Mercer County, according to Carver’s research.
“They ‘marveled at the accuracy with which Miss Nunan manipulated the controls,” Carver quoted from Daily Telegraph article that ran on Aug. 2, 1931. “She was in the air for 15 minutes. Her landing was cheered with equally as much enthusiasm as her take off and was said by airport officials to be the best landing ever made by any student in their 1st solo flight.”
“Miss Nunan plans to start increasing her flying time an additional 10 hours, which will make her eligible for examination for a private pilot’s license,” the article continued. “A ‘local flying circle banquet followed each successful solo flight’ taking place in Bluefield at the WV Hotel on Tuesday, August 4, 1931.”
A Bluefield Daily Telegraph article which ran on Sept. 25, 1931, announced Margaret Nunan had been granted her pilot’s license.
“Miss Margaret Nunan, 21, student aviatrix and employee of the commercial department of the Bluefield Telephone Company, yesterday successfully passed examinations of the United States Department of Commerce for a private pilots license,” according to the article.
Margaret Nunan had become “one of the few student aviatrix in West Virginia and the first to receive a private pilot’s license,” the article concluded.
Carver said the people she learned about while researching her family and the people who lived in Bluefield was fascinating because they actually lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and other events today’s researchers can only read about. She wanted to share the story of Margaret Nunan Cox’s achievement because she felt that people today should know about the flight and the quest for a pilot’s license.
“They lived through this stuff, “she said. “I think a woman to fly solo is so fantastic. Oh, my God, this woman actually got her license to fly. She was the first woman to fly solo in Bluefield, to actually sign up for classes. They thought she was probably the first for Mercer County, West Virginia, maybe even the state.”
