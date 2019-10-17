PRINCETON — It has been a part of the collective consciousness of our area since the early part of the 20th Century, it has been featured in numerous television shows due to the spooky occurrences that is part of they mythos of the region, and now The Princeton Public Library welcomes Pat Smith, the Director of the Princeton Railroad Museum, who will be joining us again in an engulfing discussion about the history of Lake Shawnee that is just in time for Halloween. For those of you that are intrigued by the occult, or who just want to find out about this famous attraction set in the hills of Southern West Virginia.The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. This is the third sequential history program hosted by the library and provided by Pat Smith. It is followed by “The Burning of Princeton” which occurred in August and “How the Railroad Built Princeton” which occurred in September.
“Lake Shawnee: History and Local Lore” will focus on Lake Shawnee’s history which includes the original settlement of the land to the construction of an amusement park during the 20th century. Some of this program will focus on individual stories, memories, and experiences. This event will spark the memory of some while it may give others just a taste of what has occurred on that historic piece of land that was once a beautiful day trip for many residents. Since October is known as the spooky month, Pat will also dive in to her collection of ghost stories from the area; some that are her own and some that have been passed down from generations. The Princeton Public Library has strived to promote program variety in order to reach various degrees of audience preference, and we invite you to be a part of our historical lectures that focus on the city you know and love.
Don’t forget to join us on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6 pm for this free discussion with Pat Smith; you won’t want to miss it.
