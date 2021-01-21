BLUEFIELD — Kamala Devi Harris made history Wednesday when she was sworn in as the first female, Black and South Asian vice president of the United States.
Emotion flooded Bluefield Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith’s voice as she spoke to the Daily Telegraph Wednesday afternoon, after Harris was sworn into office.
“I am 71 and when I went to school it was segregated, and to come to where we are now, I did not think I would live to see it, but I praise God and I praised God all morning to say thank you,” Thompson-Smith said. “Love will always beat out hate. I feel in my heart that unity is coming. I know Joe Biden is 78, only seven years older than I, so I know he knows where we have come from.”
Thompson-Smith said that while the United States has come a long way, the country still has a lot of work ahead.
“To see her there as an African American and Asian woman, my heart says thank you Jesus,” Thompson-Smith said. “I am sure she is going to make all of us proud. Today is a day that I have been waiting on for years and years and years. The stories we could tell, I don’t even like talking about the trials and tribulations that we’ve gone through, but it was worth it if it leads us to a day like today. I know deep in my heart, that we all just need to set our ugliness aside and listen. And if we agree? Okay. And if we disagree? Okay. Why be hateful because we disagree?”
Thompson-Smith said that after the violence at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, she was worried for the future of democracy.
“America has never failed but when I sat there and watched people go through that...the Capitol a few weeks ago...I did not think this would happen. Democracy is so precious. This time two weeks ago, I thought it was so blemished,” Thompson-Smith said. “When President Biden said, ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning,’ I have prayed that so many times at a funeral, but today it was alive, it was a live statement, that we all, whatever side you are on, we all could feel Democracy.”
•••
Deloris French of Bluefield, a retired educator who taught at Park Central and Bluefield high schools, like Thompson-Smith, remembers well the “whites only” signs at restrooms and “Jim Crow” laws in America.
“I can remember when I first went to Bluefield High School and the kids first got off the school bus, they had a group out there, I think they called themselves the Ramblers. Some of them had cars, they had these rebel flags and they were running around the parking lot and doing lots of things and created a lot of problems and just to think that those are some of the things that went on there in 1969 that we faced, but when I left, I felt like I could not love a place any more than I loved Bluefield High School,” French recalled. “When I first went there, I dreaded it. I was just happy that I still had a job, because a lot of people during the transition from segregated schools to integrated schools, a lot of minorities lost their jobs because their schools were displaced and they were put on a list and if something came up they got a job, but if nothing came up, they were just out of a job.”
French said the last time she felt this kind of hope for the future of America was in 1960, when John F. Kennedy was elected president.
“We felt that he was going to make a big change and was going to do some great things and then he was assassinated,” French said. “People that are old enough to remember back then, our hope for the nation was that we could go forward and our hope today is that we can go forward. We had a lot of unrest and racial tensions back in the early 60s, it started in 1956 or 1957, we had a lot of racial unrest and blocking of capitol doors and school doors due to integration, so we have time to look back on that.”
French said that she that she was moved by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ Inauguration. She said that as Garth Brooks sang, “Amazing Grace,” she felt like she was going back to church. “Amazing Grace was perfect because it is an amazing day in America,” she said.
“I think this is God’s answer to a lot of our prayers and I hope that we have somebody who is interested in healing our nation and that we can get behind him and stop all of this hate being spread,” French said. “I am just glad that I lived to be 77 years old so that I can witness some of the things that have taken place and I still pray that so much of this hatred will be taken out of the hearts of people.”
•••
Democrat Tina Russell ran for election to the W.Va. House of Delegates to represent District 27. While she lost in the general election on November 3, 2020, she said that her campaign was never about her.
“I tell everybody that my election was never about me. It was about encouraging and hopefully inspiring other people to know that it is possible and know their skin tone does not limit their possibilities,” Russell said after Wednesday’s Inauguration. “If they see people like me or like Kamala and people in our community who are running for office and getting into leadership roles and really trying. Even if they do not get what they want, they are trying, it will encourage them to try.”
Russell said that when she ran for the House of Delegates, she was surprised to find out that she was the first Black woman to ever win a primary in Mercer County for that particular office. “I think it is a big deal because it opens the door to the possibility, especially for young Black children. To see another Black person do something that they may feel like it is impossible, when they see us do it, it becomes possible,” Russell said.
“I think more than anything it made me feel hopeful that more people of color will have an opportunity to have more of a voice in the political world,” Russell said. “So I think more than anything I feel really hopeful today. I think it gives us an opportunity to have more of a voice and to have a person there who actually understands the kind of things we struggle with in society, so I think more than anything I just feel really hopeful right now.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.