PRINCETON — A well-known statue was permanently moved from its long-time location at the Mercer County Courthouse, on Saturday.
The statue depicting Mitchell and Phoebe Clay, entitled Agony in Stone, no longer stands outside the courthouse, but now is located in Lake Bottom, near Lake Shawnee. The historic couple now overlooks their former land, from their new location at the Clay Memorial Park.
“Everything went very smoothly,” Mercer County Historical Society President Lois Miller said, “The workers were in no hurry and it wasn’t jerked around. It couldn’t have gone more perfect.”
It was required that the statue be moved as an ADA ramp is being installed onto the courthouse. During the August 13, Mercer County Commission meeting, the new location for the statue was a hot debate. With the location, and who would move the statue, up in the air, Miller is glad to see that the statue is safe and sound.
A new base was built for Agony in Stone, at its new location because the old platform, “Didn’t look sturdy enough,” Miller said. According to Miller, the statue weighs seven tons.
Due to the fact that the statue was sculpted in the 1970s, the possibility of it breaking was something that was feared. After the Beckley Crane and Construction company safely moved it to its new home, Miller was, “Very pleased.”
“You have to know something about preservation. You don’t just look at one specific thing,” Miller said, “I had several people look at it before it was moved.”
After his service in the French and Indian War, Mitchell was awarded 800 acres of land near the Bluestone Creek, according to Miller. Mitchell, his wife Phoebe, and their children settled into the area, not knowing what was to come.
As Mitchell was out on a hunting trip, his children, Bartley and Tabitha, were killed by Shawnee Native Americans, while his other son, Ezekial, was taken captive. Ezekial was later killed.
The pair now look out over the land where their family’s lives tragically changed forever. The statue is appropriately located near the memorials for their lost children.
“It looks really, really good,” Miller said.
