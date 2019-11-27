BLUEFIELD, Va. — The historic Sanders House is preparing for the annual Christmas Open House.
The opening will be held by the Graham Historical Society on December 1. From 2 to 4 p.m. guests are welcome to tour the 124-year-old home free of charge.
Along with the Sanders House, which has seen the development of both the Town of Bluefield, Va. and the City of Bluefield, W. Va. through the years, the Railroad Museum and the Rosie Trigg house will be available for tours as well.
Entertainment and refreshments will also be provided, free of charge.
The jolly old elf himself will be welcoming children at the Bailey Log House to hear all Christmas present requests.
The four aforementioned historical structures, the Sanders House, the Railroad Museum, the Rosie Trigg house and the Bailey Log Cabin, are all located around the Sanders House, on Sanders Lane.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.