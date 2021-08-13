BLUEFIELD — An historic miniature train that was down for repairs is now back up, running and ready to start carrying passengers again this Saturday.
Weather permitting, the Ridge Runner will be making trips around Bluefield City Park, also known as Lotito Park, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. both days, according to City Ambassador Marie Blackwell.
In late July, the Bluefield City Board of Directors was informed that the train was experiencing mechanical problems, but it has been repaired, Blackwell said. Trial runs have been made successfully around the track.
“It’s been tested, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it continues to run good,” Blackwell said.
Several items on both the train and the tracks were repaired to get the Ridge Runner back into operation.
“They replaced sections of the track, they put in a new brake system and it has new wheels,” she stated. “It’s running well, so we’re excited for this Saturday.”
The Ridge Runner made its first runs back in 1964 at the East River Mountain overlook along Route 52, and it remained in operation until 1980 when the East River Mountain Tunnel reduced the overlook’s traffic. It was moved to the city park in the early 80’s and operated on and off until the early 2000s when it fell into disrepair and was closed.
Later, there were plans to use the train as a static display, but former and present area residents formed the “Save the Ridge Runner Committee” and raised $150,000 to start restoring the miniature locomotive, replacing the track and building a new depot at the city park.
Organizers eventually raised almost $300,000 to finish the Ridge Runner’s restoration.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.