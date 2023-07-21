GARDNER — Since 1958, the first weekend of August has been a time for Mercer County residents and visitors to celebrate at the Mercer County Fair.
“The federal government has recognized the Mercer County Fair as an annual event since 1958, and, except for the two years we cancelled due to COVID, we’ve held it each year,” fair secretary Anna Johnson said.
This year’s event, held again at PikeView High School, will start at noon on Friday, Aug. 4 and run into the evening of Saturday, Aug. 5, she said.
“On Thursday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 7 p.m., participants need to bring their display entries which include flowers, canned goods, produce, artwork and photography to the school. We will provide a receipt for you to pick up your goods at the end of the event,” Johnson said.
There is still time, she added, for goods to be entered into the fair.
The gates will open at noon on Aug. 4. Friday events will include a cakewalk at 6 p.m., a 5 p.m. concert by Lily Comer and a 7 p.m. concert by the Lonesome River Band.
Both days will feature music, rodeo, games and exhibits.
On Saturday, the music will start with Elsie K and the Js at 1 p.m, followed by the Watkins Family at 3 p.m., the Barry Bowman Band at 5 p.m., and Chosen Road at 7 p.m.
There will be breakfasts sponsored by the Spanishburg Ruritan Club on Saturday and the PVHS Cheerleaders on Friday, both at 8 a m.
Saturday events will include the fun dog show, antique car show, fashion show, a karate exhibition and pedal tractor pulls.
Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students under age 18 Friday. Saturday admission will be $12 for adults, $10 for students and free for children age 6 and under.
For more information, visit www.mercercountyfairwv.com.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
