BRAMWELL – An historic church that has stood since the late 19th century and served many of Bramwell's original residents suddenly collapsed around midnight Thursday.
Mayor Louise Stoker watched early Thursday morning as town workers cleared debris around what was left of the former Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Stoker said that the church was built in 1893.
A neighbor heard the church cave in around midnight.
"She heard it and then she called me as soon as it was daylight," Stoker said.
The church has been vacant for about 20 years. The Independent Bible Church occupied it before donating it to the town of Bramwell, she recalled. Efforts have been underway to conserve the historic structure.
"I've been in dialogue with a preservation contractor," Stoker said. "This week, in fact, we had sent him photos of the interior. We sent photos Monday of the inside, Wednesday we sent pictures of the outside; and Thursday, at midnight, this happened."
James Cleary, who works for the town, and Justin Dunford with the Bramwell Police Department, were using a small backhoe to clear debris from a private driveway. A large pine tree kept the church from collapsing into the neighboring yard.
Stoker said the town hopes to salvage as much as possible. Several stain glass windows had been recovered already. After more debris was cleared, Cleary and Dunford were able to use the church's basement door and roll out its original bell and its hardware. The Independent Bible Church had dismantled the steeple.
"It's a piece of history right here," Cleary said as he caught his breath. He later said that some of the church's wooden beams could be salvaged, too.
About a third of the church was still standing. Stoker said the town council will discuss what to do next, but it's possible that the rest of the church will have to be taken down. She pointed out six circular stained glass windows in the remaining structure.
"Not one of them has a broken piece," she remarked.
