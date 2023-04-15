BLUEFIELD — One of the casualties of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic may be the historic Bluefield Sales Executive’s Club as the club’s board is now debating whether to continue the organization that was formed in 1954.
Past-President Marie Blackwell, former director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau and now ambassador for the City of Bluefield, has been a member since 2006 and said the club, which is a group of business sales professionals, was thriving several years ago with usually more than 40 members at its dinner meetings on the first Thursday of each month (except during the summer) at Fincastle.
“COVID was the demise of a lot of organizations,” she said as people could not attend meetings during the pandemic and that trend has continued.
“They just didn’t want to come out,” she said of the time after the pandemic. “We tried different things but they did not work … things slacked back.”
That is also true with many churches, she said of post-COVID attendance.
“Now, they are doing it virtually so it is hard to get people out even for church,” she said.
Blackwell said the club was a great opportunity for business people to network, hear motivational speakers and other guests, and members were active and enjoyed all of the activities.
For long-time member and current club president Dick Landreth, who is Vice President of Swope Construction, an important part people’s lives is being lost.
“It is very sad that an organization that has been so influential in the lives of many important individuals in our area has to close down,” Landreth said. “Times have changed and there doesn’t seem to be the interest in networking with peers or being inspired by motivational speakers like previous generations. Being able to shake hands and share experiences and knowledge face to face is so important and rewarding. How are future generations going to receive this type of experience and opportunity without organizations like the Sales Executive’s Club?”
Jeff Disibbio, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for the Two Virginias, said the club, which is one of the last in the country to still exist, has seen many, many Bluefield business leaders over the years, with membership in its heyday hitting more than 175.
“It was one of the preiminent clubs in this area, without a doubt,” he said, and included top-level business leaders in sales.
Disibbio said the club had a tremendous impact, featuring world-class speakers.
“You would always leave with some nuggets of knowledge,” he said, and he still uses those nuggets. “It was definitely impactful and it would certainly be worthwhile to be able to maintain it. Unfortunately, it is difficult.”
Face-to-face networking and building relationships is invaluable, he said, but it has been replaced by technology and the use of social media as the pandemic changed the way people interact and do business.
Disibbio, who has been a member of the club since 2008 and known as “Mr. Sales Executive,” said the interaction today is more like using “TedTalks,” an online venue that presents a wide range of topics in podcasts that people can simply listen to, whether it is to gain information or hear a pep talk.
“We had been doing that for years,” he said, but face to face, and people in this area have always been “keen on personal interactions.”
“A lot can be said from sitting down across a table and talking to someone in understanding their positions and what they can do for you,” he said. “The level of trust that develops (face to face) is significantly different.”
Disibbio said another contributing factor is the overall way people now live their lives.
“The world has gotten so busy these days,” he said, with pressures from many different directions.
That has created a desire among people to consider carfeully how they spend their time.
“People are focusing more on downtime,” he said, and that can mean less time spent in organizations or even benevolent work.
All of this makes Disibbio skeptical about saving the club.
“It can’t be replaced, at least not now, and maybe never,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
