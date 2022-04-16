BLUEFIELD — Coloring eggs for Easter is a fun tradition in many American homes, but there are people who lovingly practice an Eastern European art for creating intricate and colorful eggs for the season.
Mary Ranae Semonco Bailey of Mercer County is among the people who know the art of pysanky. The root word means “to write.”
Bailey stopped at St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Bluefield to share the variety of pysanky eggs she has created and demonstrate her techniques for crafting them. She learned the art from her grandmother, Mary Semonco.
“This is not really considered painting. It’s considered writing,” she said. “It’s sort of like iconography. You don’t paint icons. Iconographers write the icon because it has a story, as do some of the eggs I do.”
Her grandmother often created her Easter eggs in front of a coal stove, but new tools such as an oil lantern and a egg lathe help the technique now. An important first step is selecting the right eggs.
“The process is, of course, egg selection and I have updated from my grandmother, who taught me the art,” Bailey said. “She boiled the eggs and she used what dye was available and the eggs, of course, decayed. and then as years went on we decided how can we preserve the egg. So my husband drills them with a Dremel. The egg has a hole in the bottom and, I have a pump and I pump the contents of the eggs out.”
Other steps must be taken before dyeing the eggs. Not all eggs have the same qualities.
“Some of them have to be cleaned. It doesn’t matter how,” she said. “You just wash them; but a duck egg, however, it’s very dirty because a duck eggshell is so very different from anything else. If you’re not very careful with it, it will not take dye.”
“I barely rinse those,” Bailey added. “And then after they drain for a couple of days, then I’m ready to start dividing markings on them. This is a lathe; it’s to divide the egg into quadrants so I can work on it.”
Bailey doesn’t use chicken eggs now because they tend to be fragile.
“I did, but I just find that they have a lot of fractures in them,” she said. “If you hold an egg up to the light, you see these hairline fractures and the joke in this is it’s a scrambled egg waiting to happen because if you start blowing it, it just pops.”
Bailey pointed out the variety of eggs from other fowl.
“These shells seem to be stronger and they’re just easier to work with,” she said. “I use, of course, geese, duck, the bantam. I’m now starting to work on guinea eggs. They are already a little bit blue, so they’re very pretty. I’ve driven as far as Christiansburg. You have to wait for whatever you’re getting is laying. Ducks, at least from what I’ve been told, aren’t laying real well right now, so I will still get them when they come in and I will prepare the eggs for next year. and there’s a man in Camp Creek who has right now duck, geese, guinea and bantam, and he’s been very good to work with and I just have to go to Camp Creek to get the eggs.”
Bailey said that she doesn’t buy her eggs online. Eggs, tools and supplies for pysanky have become harder to get.
“The supply chain for any of this has been affected by COVID,” Bailey stated. “I’m down to one lantern and one wick. I cannot get the wicks for that particular lantern. The man who was one of my mentors, that was Pennsylvania, who did all of the dyes – he’s a chemist – I tried to contact him last year thinking he was just slow in getting back to me. He had died of COVID. I don’t know what’s going on with his business, so it’s affected us all.”
She still carefully uses her available supplies. One egg secured into her tabletop lathe had pencil markings dividing it into quadrants.
“Then I put the egg on here and I divide the egg. and then that gives me some direction,” Bailey said. “My grandmother and my other relatives who did this, they didn’t use this. They seemed to have the eye for it. Their lines were straight and perfect, but me, I do use this.”
Using her oil lamp, Bailey heats up beeswax. Using a homemade tool, a pin set in a pencil’s eraser, she applies the melted wax to the egg. She warned that she does only one stroke at a time. When the hot wax touches the egg, which is a cooler surface, it hardens quickly.
“There’s no recovery from your mistakes with this particular method. Once you put the wax on there, it’s there,” Bailey said. “And you put it in dye and remove the wax, you’ve got what you’ve got.”
Once a wax design is on the egg, it’s dipped into dye. This process is done multiple times to create a pattern. She picked up a prepared egg.
“I have containers at home of all the different dyes,” Bailey said. “The dyes that I have had, and I have some left over from the gentleman I told you about who passed away, they have very intense shades. This egg’s blown. If you put it in the dye, it will float. He was the one who developed this technique to blow it, pug the egg, put on some gloves, and all you have to do is put the egg in and the dye has taken. They take that quick to that color.”
“I just put the gloves on, these rubber gloves, I go through hundreds of them,” she said. “I just dip it down, lift it out and dry it off. I let it air dry.
If she’s doing a three-tone egg, she has to think through pattern. She picked up one work in progress.
“Like with this one, I started with white. Then I did red and I put it in blue,” she said. “You have to choose your coloring carefully from light to dark. If I’m going to have white on it at all, I do the design on the white egg. This is wax. This is beeswax. The tools I use are very crude, old fashioned, whatever. I’ve used this same pencil for 15, 20 years. It’s just a pin in an eraser.”
Another step is to remove the beeswax. Bailey uses a modern method.
“Not like my grandmother, who sat at a coal stove and rubbed it off. I’ve modernized it. I get a hairdryer and I hold up the egg in my hand and I run the hairdryer over it. It’s a lot different from what I watched her do.”
Bailey shares her art with friends and family.
“I give them away. I don’t keep many of them. I give them to my grandchildren. They love them. I give them to just anybody I think who likes them. I’ve never sold them or anything,” Bailey said. “I just love the art and I like to give them away.”
Easter eggs that her grandmother made with the pysanky methods were the ones she hunted as a child.
“She boiled the eggs, of course, and I can remember if she messed up on an egg, and they looked better than these, she said go ahead and eat it,” Bailey recalled, adding that today’s eggs cannot be peeled and eaten since the dyes are not safe for consumption.
One of her grandmother’s children still colors and designs eggs today.
“Her oldest daughter, Ann, is 97. She lives in Maryland and she’s still coloring eggs,” Bailey said. “She’s still doing it every year. Something sort of pulls you toward it this time of year.”
