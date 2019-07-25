PRINCETON — Music benefiting a program which gives veterans free trips to Washington D.C. so they can see the monuments which have been erected in their honor will be performing Sunday at the Chuck Mathena Center.
The Highwaymen, a musical tribute to Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Chuck Mathena Center off 2 Stafford Commons in Princeton. All proceeds will benefit the Always Free Honor Flight. The program gives veterans free trips to the nation’s capital so they can see the Vietnam Wall, the World War II Memorial and the Korean War Memorial.
“The last Honor Flight was this past May 22, and it was our 10th Honor Flight,” Dreama Denver of the Denver Foundation said. “I think we had like 34 veterans. We had World War II, we had Korean War, and we actually had some younger veterans on this trip. Some of the younger veterans told us that making that trip with the older veterans from World War II and Korea was awe inspiring for them, to share a trip with World War II, the greatest generation. That’s awe inspiring for all of us, it truly is.”
Denver said the next Honor Flight trip will take place on May 20, 2020.
“We start out at the Arlington National Cemetery and we see the changing of the guard,” she said. “And then we go from there to the World War II Memorial, and then from there to the Vietnam Wall, the Korean War Memorial, and the Lincoln Memorial. They’re all right there together.”
For many veterans, the Always Free Honor Flight is their first visit to Washington, D.C. Denver asked the veterans on last May’s trip how many of them had ever visited the nation’s capital.
“We did a check on this last trip and almost every hand went up,” she recalled. “It’s amazingly, almost all of them had never been there before. They fought for the country and they had never seen the nation’s capital.”
Proceeds from Sunday’s concert will benefit the Always Free Honor Flight program.
“When people step up to help us, we are eternally grateful because we could not give our veterans this special day without people stepping up to help,” Denver said.
Tickets at the front of house are $45 and balcony seats are $25. Tickets are available at www.chuckmathenacenter.org. People who want tickets can also call 304-425-5128 or buy them at the door the night of the concert, she said.
The concert is being presented by Aaron’s.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
