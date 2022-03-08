PRINCETON — The West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program is reminding drivers and passengers to buckle their seat belts when riding in any vehicle; currently there is a statewide Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement mobilization that runs through March 20.
“We want every person in a vehicle – whether it’s the driver, a passenger, or a child in a car seat – to be correctly restrained, every trip, every time,” Gov. Jim Justice said recently.
WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program Director Bob Tipton said that the seat belt usage rate went down in 2021.
“Roadway fatalities went up last year. We are going in the wrong direction and need to correct course so that no one else dies on West Virginia roads,” Tipton said. “We have about 12 percent of West Virginia drivers and passengers who still aren’t buckling their seat belts. We are working to change that. Our long-term goal is to have 100 percent of drivers in West Virginia correctly buckling their seat belts every time they travel in a vehicle. This change starts with statewide enforcement periods like this one,” speaking on the current statewide mobilization.
In addition to the statewide Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort, the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program has partnered with the McDowell and Mingo County Sheriff’s Departments in a Strategic Traffic Enforcement Plan (S.T.E.P.) project with the goals of reducing deaths in traffic crashes and increasing seat belt use in both counties.
“Many people feel that they are safer on the roads in rural areas,” said Sgt. Adam Ballard, coordinator of the WV Coalfields Highway Safety Program. “This leads to the driver and passengers becoming complacent and willing to take more risks – like not wearing their seat belt.” Both Mingo and McDowell Counties suffer from lower-than-average seat belt use rates, being at 80 percent or less, while at the same time ranking in the upper third of counties in WV for fatal crashes.
“These are trends that need to change, and to do that we have to change driver behaviors” Ballard said. “One way to change behaviors is through enforcement.”
The WV Coalfields Highway Safety Program is funding almost 1000 additional hours of enforcement throughout these two agencies now through the end of May – the equivalent of nearly 80 hours per week, he said.
“We are having too many people injured in crashes, and even worse by being needlessly killed over something that is completely preventable. I would like to look back at the end of this year and see more than 95 percent of the occupants buckling up. There are few things that can prove to save lives, and here is one way that is simple, easy, and can be done correctly every time,” Ballard stated.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
