Bluefield State College is now on the path to become a university.
President Robin Capehart said the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) voted unanimously Thursday to approve BSC’s request to complete the process of having university status.
Bluefield State has completed all of the requirements to become a university, he said, and that is why HEPC gave their stamp of approval.
But the process won’t be complete until the BSC Board of Governors meets to approve it as well, he added, a step that should be taken next week.
Capehart said the state Legislature will officially change the name later, but it doesn’t impact the transition to university after the board of governors gives its okay and an official day to be implemented set.
