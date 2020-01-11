BLUEFIELD — Construction workers were busy Friday clearing away building trusses that were damaged when high winds blew across the site of a future elementary school.
Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers of Mercer County Schools told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that there was weather damage at the Bluefield Primary School building site near Bluefield High School.
“There were very high winds in Bluefield last night,” Akers said. “Some of the trusses already in place at Bluefield Primary were blown over and damage, so (Friday) the construction company is in the process of removing all of the trusses, and they will be reordered and they will be replaced with new ones.”
Akers said the damage will not add extra cost to the project, but it may cause some delays. Bluefield Primary School is currently scheduled to open this coming fall.
When it’s completed, the new school will house students from Whitethorn Elementary School and Memorial School in Bluefield, which are both slated to be closed at the end of this school year.
The $12.2 million school, which is being constructed on 9.5 acres of land, will serve about 350 students when it is completed. The school’s facilities will include updated safety features, a middle-school size gym/indoor space, improved restrooms and more of the them, larger playgrounds, a music room with better acoustics, a wireless computer lab and call-back intercom systems, school officials said.
Like the students of the recently-opened Mountain Valley Elementary School in Green Valley, the students of the new Bluefield school will choose their new facility’s name, school officials said.
