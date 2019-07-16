BLUEFIELD — Residents in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia had to deal with high water and some power outages Monday evening as heavy rain fell on the region.
Heavy rain started falling later Monday afternoon and again just after 7 p.m. After the earlier shower subsided, some residents were cleaning up their yards in Bluefield and neighboring Bluefield, Va.
On Lynn Street in Bluefield, one resident said water got into his basement because a local storm drain is 6-inches off the ground, making to too tall to drain water away quickly. Another man, James Testerman to Bluefield, pointed to where water reached some brick steps: about a foot high.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. recorded .49 inches of rain at the Mercer County Airport
“It went down pretty quick,” Testerman said about the water suddenly rushing down the street. Branches and other debris could be seen scattered around the street, and he added that he had to collect trash bags that had floated away.
Along Virginia Avenue in Bluefield, Va., resident Gino Russo was picking up branches left by the high water. He pointed out the rushing creek running alongside the road near Downtown Charlie’s Barber Shop.
“This creek jumped the bank, the culvert,” Russo said. “It’s a 5-foot culvert, and when the water gets to be too much, it jumps the bank and runs down the road like a river. It drains away pretty quick as long as it don’t keep going.”
In downtown Bluefield, Va. members of the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department were using a fire hose and leaf blowers to clean up debris left when the stream along Spring Street overflowed its banks.
“Just too much water,” firefighter Brian Rose said.
Appalachian Power reported power outages in several areas. At about 8 p.m., 319 customers were without power in Mercer County and another 34 had lost power in McDowell County. About 163 outages were reported in Tazewell County, Va.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.