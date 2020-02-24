BLUEWELL - A high-speed chase involving a stolen car ended Monday afternoon after the vehicle crashed on a Mercer County road and the driver was caught after a brief foot pursuit.
Deputy J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said after the stolen Kia Spectra crashed on Littlesburg Road near Route 52 that the pursuit was initiated by the Bluefield Police Department. Conner said he encountered the car on Hurricane Ridge.
The vehicle stopped in the road, but it turned around and sped away when Conner started giving commands to the driver. The pursuit continued down Airport Road to Brushfork where the car ran a red light and headed toward Falls Mills, Va. before turning onto Old Bramwell Road. It crossed Route 52, went onto Littlesburg Road where it blew a tire in a ditch.
The Kia soon crashed against an embankment and the driver fled on foot. Conner said he apprehended the suspect behind a nearby house. Deputy T.A. Lacy took a woman who was in the car into custody. A second woman riding in the Kia was thrown out at Hurricane Ridge. Her condition was unavailable.
The suspect’s names were not immediately available.
