BLUEFIELD, Va. — First responders were at the scene of a crash Tuesday that ended a chase which started in the town of Tazewell, Va.
According to Assistant Chief S. Lampert of the Tazewell Police Department, the chase started as a report about a stolen vehicle.
The chase began in the town of Tazewell, and deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit with the Virginia State Police.
Lampert said he heard on the radio that speeds reached between 110 to 115 mph. The crash ended near the town of Bluefield, Va. line, and involved a second vehicle.
There is no word yet as to injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody by the Virginia State Police.
