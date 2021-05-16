KELLYSVILLE — A man was apprehended in Kellysville Saturday afternoon after a high-speed chase that started in Princeton.
The chase started around 1 p.m. on Low Gap Road in Princeton, according to officer W.W. McGuire, of the Princeton Police Department,
“I attempted to stop this vehicle on Low Gap Road for failure to yield, seatbelt violation and window tint violation,” McGuire said.
McGuire said the driver of the car, identified as Darius Johnson of Lynchburg, Va., led multiple Princeton and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department units on a chase through Princeton then onto Route 460 heading east toward Pearisburg, Va.
“He initiated an extremely high-speed pursuit from Low Gap.” McGuire said. The man was driving a Dodge V8 Charger.
Johnson avoided police by taking the Oakvale exit off of Route 460. He then pulled into the Kellysville Church of God, and almost wrecked into a creek behind the church.
Johnson then fled on foot into the creek.
McGuire said the Johnson ran into a fisherman while trying to get away.
“He ran into a trout fisherman and sees him, freaks out and pops back up into the road,” McGuire said.
The fisherman called 911.
Police arrive shortly thereafter and arrested the subject near the train trestle beside the church.
McGuire said the driver will be charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, reckless driving and additional driving violations.
He was additionally charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and fleeing on foot. Johnson is a three-time convicted felon for distribution of drugs, as well as eluding police in a felonious manner.
— Contact Jessica Nuzzo at jnuzzo@bdtonline.com
