BLUEFIELD — Area students will soon be able to make use of a new computer lab at the Wade Center in Bluefield.
Student volunteers from Bluefield State College were working Wednesday with staff from the Wade Center to install the computers. The hope is to have everything ready for students on Monday in case Mercer County is required to complete a second week of virtual-only schooling, Betty Brainerd, director of the Wade Center, said.
Many families in Mercer County currently lack access to high-speed broadband, so the new computer lab will be available for those students who need help completing their courses online.
“We have a young man over here from Bluefield State who is installing a second computer lab for us,” Brainerd said Wednesday. “He’s just repaired one, and is starting on a second one. We are putting in labs so if they (parents) can get the children here the labs will be available.”
Brainerd said high-speed broadband is available at the Wade Center as part of the new computer lab. Several of the computers being installed at the former school were donated to the Wade Center by Dr. Steve Blaydes, Brainerd said.
“We will start this next week, if we are still on virtual,” Brainerd said. “We’ll have these two computer labs.”
Even if Mercer County is allowed to offer in-school instruction next week, the computer labs will still be available for students to use as needed, including after school and for those students who chose the school system’s 100 percent virtual option.
Brainerd said parents are asked to call the Wade Center in advance at 304-323-3777 to schedule a time to make use of the two computer labs. The students will then have their temperature checked before entering the computer lab area.
“They will be tested, and if everything is good, we will take them to the computer labs,” she said. “Both of these computer rooms will be monitored.”
Brainerd said the Wade Center recently passed both a health department and fire department inspection.
“So we are good to go,” she said. “All we are doing is waiting on Mercer County to bring the children to the school.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
