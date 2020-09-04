CHARLESTON — When schools systems here and across the state and region started using virtual learning after they were closed in March because of the pandemic, the broadband access problem surfaced immediately in rural areas.
Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday signed an Executive Order that will address the issue, clearing the way for the state to have access to federal money for broadband expansion.
Under the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program, West Virginia is eligible for up to $766 million, he said, money that can used over the next 10 years to provide high-speed broadband service to about 121,000 West Virginia households.
“We’re going to cover up West Virginia with broadband,” he said during a briefing to make the announcement. “This is monumental beyond belief and will absolutely revolutionize and change this state.”
The problem is, the program must have applications by October and existing caps on loaning money to providers for the work are too low and must be eliminated.
Justice said the state Economic Development Authority has an entity called the Broadband Infrastructure Loan (BIL) insurance program already set up to help providers interested in bidding for the projects.
The program makes funds available to the EDA in the form of a “nonrecourse revolving loan for the purpose of insuring loans for broadband expansion projects,” he said in the announcement.
But the program currently has strict regulatory caps in place that would limit any one project to $10 million per year and all projects to a strict cap of $50 million per year. However, he said, to fully leverage the money from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, the state would need to provide insurance for nearly $80 million in letters of credit these providers need to apply for the program.
“In order for this to really flow, we need to increase the cap,” Justice said. “We all know that our state is deficient on broadband. The caps must be removed because they are preventing the state from responding to the emergency that we have on-hand with the pandemic. Whether it be remote learning, telehealth, and so many other things, if we had broadband now, we would be able to be serving our citizens in a better way.”
The order Justice signed temporarily suspends the caps and the EDA will limit the applications approved from this fund to no more than is necessary for the first year of this program.
He said he will propose legislation in the next legislative session to replace the caps on the use of these funds, rather than a temporary suspension.
“Before a dollar is spent, the Legislature will come back into session, I’ll send up a bill, and they will actually review and establish the caps.” he said.
But the order is necessary now to meet the October deadline for this year.
“This is what we’ve got to do to meet this October date; to be able to reach out and snag $766 million to cover up our state in broadband where we have deficiencies today,” he said. “I am tickled teetotally to death because I think that this initiative will not only cover our state in broadband, but also be an incredible construction project that will employ hundreds if not thousands of people.”
The action drew bipartisan praise from state legislators, but not from Sen. Joe Manchin.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has again highlighted the desperate need for world-class broadband service in West Virginia,” Senate President Mitch Carmichael said in a statement after the announcement. “Telehealth, distance learning, and work from home initiatives require superior internet connectivity. West Virginia has an amazing opportunity to capitalize on this federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, and I thank Governor Justice for doing his part to make it possible for broadband providers to utilize this incredible opportunity.”
“Our children and students deserve the opportunity to have quality education that is accessible to them, and the only way to do that is through broadband,” Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso said.
“West Virginia has a digital divide, but it doesn’t have to be a permanent problem,” Speaker Roger Hanshaw said. “Today’s action by the Governor will help open the door for West Virginia businesses to provide a desperately needed service to West Virginians, and enable our state to lay the technology infrastructure we need to attract and retain the kinds of high-paying, next generation jobs that bring young people and families to our state.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito also released a statement saying it’s a good move for the state.
“The governor’s executive order is great news for West Virginia and will help ensure that local internet service providers are able to compete in the upcoming RDOF auction this fall,” she said. “Improving connectivity in West Virginia has been and continues to be one of my top priorities…”
Manchin, however, expressed skepticism at the plan in his statement, calling it “misleading.”
“West Virginia is not getting $766 million in federal funds through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund just because the Governor signed an Executive Order saying he wants it to happen,” he said. “Unfortunately, as of the most recent FCC report on September 1, there isn’t even a single internet service provider in the state that’s eligible to bid on this funding right now.”
Manchin he has for years been asking the FCC to redo their coverage maps, which show that 98 percent of West Virginians have access to adequate broadband.
“We know their maps are wrong and more than 1,500 West Virginians have submitted speed tests that prove it,” he said. “We know West Virginians will get left behind if the FCC doesn’t update their maps before putting this money out the door. Instead of the Governor making hollow promises, as a U.S. Senator, I’m going to continue my work to secure federal funding for rural broadband and ensure West Virginia doesn’t get left behind.”
Justice also announced Thursday the state has a $244 million cash surplus through the first two months of this fiscal year (July and August).
“It’s unbelievable, especially when you compare it to this time last year,” Gov. Justice said. “We’ve almost got 12 times as much cash on hand right now as we had at the end of August last year, with no COVID situation going on.”
Justice also said August 2020 revenue collections came in at $35.8 million above estimates.
Year-to-date revenue collections are $80.3 million above estimates and 31.3% above prior year receipts.
“It wasn’t that long ago that we were wondering ‘What are we going to do?’ This pandemic was a cannonball to the stomach for our budget. But we came together and we worked.” he said. “I give all the credit in the world to our great Department of Revenue, Secretary (Dave) Hardy, and everyone who’s worked with us on this.”
