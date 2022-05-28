BLUEFIELD — High school seniors across the region donned caps and gowns Friday and took part in an important ceremony that marked a big step into the world of adulthood.
Many families kicked off the start of their Memorial Day weekends with high school graduation ceremonies.
In McDowell County, River View High School had 95 graduates scheduled to receive their diplomas. The Highest Honors students included Olivia Suzanne Sparks, Savannah Noelle Hickman and Donovan Earl Short.
The graduation ceremony’s guest speaker was Dr. Marla Addair, a member of River View High School’s first graduating Class of 2011.
Student speakers included Conner Lee Christian, Peyton Jason Hale, Shyanne Nichole Williamson, Amber Nicole Crabtree, and Chloe Grace Mitchem.
In Mercer County, Bluefield High School had 106 graduates scheduled to receive their diplomas in the high school’s auditorium.
Ethan Spangler was the BHS Class of 2022 valedictorian, and Isabella McComas was the class salutatorian.
Montcalm High School’s Class of 2022 had 43 graduates scheduled to receive their diplomas. The class valedictorian was Jaden Lambert and the class salutatorians were Reagan Gibson, Luke Parton and Natalie Sigmon.
PikeView High School had 140 graduates scheduled to go on stage and receive their diplomas. The Class of 2022 valedictorian was Samuel Chambers and the salutatorian was Abigail Stovall.
The PVHS JROTC presented the colors. The Chorale and the PikeView High School Band performed for the ceremony.
Princeton Senior High School had 230 graduates scheduled to receive their diplomas. The Class of 2022 valedictorians were Sophia Claire Lipscomb and Samvat Jai Yadav. The Class of 2022 salutatorians were Aidan Seth Ash and Katherine Anne Smith. The Senior Class presentation was conducted by Class President Mary Powell.
The PSHS JROTC presented the colors, and choral music was performed by the Princeton Senior High Madrigals.
In Monroe County at James Monroe High School, 100 graduates were scheduled to walk up on stage and receive their diplomas. The ceremony’s featured student speakers were Student Body President Matthew Goff and National Honors Society President Zoe Snider.
The James Monroe High School JROTC presented the colors. Senior Cameron Thomas delivered the invocation and Senior Jakoeby Meadows delivered the benediction.
