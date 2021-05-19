PRINCETON — Masks and social distancing will join caps and gowns this Friday when Mercer County’s high schools see the Class of 2021 graduate.
While each high school is having an in-person graduation ceremony this year, precautions against the spread of COVID-19 will be taken by all four of the schools, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
For example, the school’s are distributing tickets to their graduates to help limit the number of people that will be at each venue.
“The students are being given tickets based on the size of their venue,” Harrison said. “For example, at Princeton High they get more tickets than students at PikeView (High School) because their stadium holds more people.”
Montcalm High School decided to have its Class of 2021 have its graduation ceremony 6 p.m. Friday at the Brushfork National Guard Armory.
“They opted to have it at the armory, because it’s such a large space they were able to bring more guests per graduate,” Harrison stated.
Princeton Senior High School’s graduation is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. Friday at Hunnicutt Stadium, and seating will be only on the stadium’s home side, school officials announced. PikeView High School’s graduation will have its graduation 6 p.m. Friday at the school’s football field, and Bluefield High School’s graduation will begin at 7 p.m. that same day on its football field, Harrison said. Both PikeView and Bluefield have rain dates at the Brushfork Armory.
Graduates and their families will be required to wear masks at all the ceremonies, Harrison said. Family units can sit together, but otherwise everyone will be required to practice social distancing.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
