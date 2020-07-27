BLUEFIELD, Va. — Virginia high schools sports will get under way in December and have a condensed schedule this year, with football being played in the spring.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) voted today to start sports in December, offering three blocks of time during the school year to present all sports.
Winter sports like basketball and wrestling will start on Dec. 14 and run through Feb. 20.
Fall sports, including football, cross country, golf and volleyball, will start their seasons on Feb. 15 and end May 1.
Baseball, soccer and other springs sports will start April 12 and run through June 26.
All of those dates are tentative and could be changed.
This impacts all local high schools in Virginia, including Graham, Tazewell, Richlands, Giles, Narrows and Bland County high schools.
The VHSL said the health and safety of student athletes “remains our main priority as we move towards a season.”
