Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Will Hamper Morning Commute In Some Areas... Moist ground and a moist lower atmosphere combined with mostly calm winds across the region this morning has resulted in patchy dense fog, most notable along river valleys, rural areas, and also across the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge in southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. Visibility will vary highly from one location to another. If you will be driving across southeast West Virginia, southwest Virginia, or northwest North Carolina through around 9 AM this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility from one location to another. The visibility may be as low as zero miles in some spots. Some major roads and highways impacted include Interstate 77 through Yadkin and Surry Counties in North Carolina northward through southwest Virginia to the West Virginia border, Interstate 81 between Marion and Christiansburg, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and other roads and highways in the advisory area, such as US Highway 58, US Highway 460, and Virginia Highway 100. Reduce speed, use low beam headlights, leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination.