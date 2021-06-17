PRINCETON — The Community Foundation of the Virginias and ChildLaw Services Inc. are hosting a Hero Day at the Park on Saturday that offers community service skills, lessons in leadership and self-esteem.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. at Princeton City Park, which is located at 205 Emory Avenue in Princeton.
Children in third through fifth grade are encouraged to join and learn about self-esteem, leadership and community service skills. Registration is open until June 17 and is limited to the first 50 participants, organizers said.
Activities will include a 5K walk or run through the park, a healthy snack, lunch and learning stations on diversity, fairness, teamwork and a community service project. All fitness levels are welcome and costumes are encouraged.
Additionally, there will be a special guest appearance and presentation by a DC Comic superhero.
This year is the 20th anniversary of ChildLaw, and its upcoming community events are intended to celebrate that achievement, organizers said.
ChildLaw Services, Inc. is West Virginia’s only nonprofit law firm that represents children exclusively. Founded by Judge Mary Ellen Griffith in 2001, the mission of ChildLaw is to advocate for the well-being of children by giving them a stronger voice through legal representation, policy development and coordinated planning. ChildLaw provides attorney representation as appointed Guardians ad Litem to advocate for the best interests of children in abuse and neglect, juvenile delinquency and family court cases.
In addition to court-room advocacy, ChildLaw promotes the overall well-being of children by housing several different community programs – Mercer County Teen Court, Kids Run the Nation, Body Safety Prevention Classes, First Book Program, Teens ‘N Tots, Southern Snuggles Diaper Bank and various training opportunities for providers across the state.
For any questions or registration interest, contact ChildLaw at 304-425-9973 or check ChildLaw’s Hero Day event page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.