MONTCALM — A music teacher at Montcalm High School, Angela Sharp, is going to be honored at the next Mercer County Board of Education meeting for her heroic act that saved a choking student recently.
Blake Brinkley, the 13-year-old Montcalm High student, said the situation happened very quickly for him because one minute he was enjoying his lunch and the next, he was choking.
“I was eating a Taki (a hot potato chip), and I guess I was breathing hard at the same time, then I swallowed it and got choked on a piece,” said Brinkley.
He added, “I was really scared at the moment.”
Once Brinkley realized what was happening, he ran to the security guards that are posted in the school to let them know he couldn’t breathe.
That was when Sharp jumped in to help the student.
“We were having lunch, and I do lunch duty,” she said. “I heard security talking, and I guess he was telling them he couldn’t breathe.”
Sharp said the next thing she heard came from another teacher who said, “Oh my God, he’s choking.”
“I was close by, so I turned around and wasn’t going to wait to see if she was going to do something,” said Sharp. “I just sprung into action and just did the Heimlich.”
Teachers are not usually trained in the Heimlich, but she had taken it in college.
“I had learned all of the first aid stuff forever ago, but I just never forgot it,” she said.
Sharp said that once Brinkley got himself together, he thanked her for helping him.
Brinkley said after that moment he was so grateful to Sharp.
He said that he had her as a teacher last year and enjoyed the class, but she was definitely his favorite teacher now.
“It made me feel like she saved my life, and now, she’s my friend,” said Brinkley as Sharp sat next to him tearing up hearing those words.
Brinkley’s mother, Amanda Brinkley, added, “I just want everyone to know how grateful I am to Ms. Sharp for saving my son. I don’t know what we would’ve done if it wasn’t for her.”
Sharp said that she hadn’t expected him to feel like she was his hero, but she said it feels wonderful to have been able to help him; and she does try to make sure all of her students know that she cares for them.
“I love all of my students, and I would do anything for them,” said Sharp. “I’m pretty tough at times, but they do know that Ms. Sharp cares about them.”
Sharp has been teaching at Montcalm High School for 20 years and works for Montcalm Elementary as well.
She is also a Bluefield native and is a graduate of Bluefield High School.
Sharp is in awe of all of the attention and praise she’s gotten since the incident, and she is excited and shocked that she is being honored by the Mercer County Board of Education. She will be recognized by the board of education on October 24 at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting to get honored or anything, and I have been wondering who even told them.”
She also said while she appreciates it all, she doesn’t like being the center of attention and is just glad she was able to be there for her student in their time of need.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
