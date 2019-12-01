PRINCETON — Shoppers visited locally owned businesses in droves to support the 19th annual Small Business Saturday.
During the day-long celebration, shoppers visit their local businesses to find one of a kind items. Occurring the day after Black Friday, the two shopping-focused days find business owners welcoming hundreds of visitors to their store.
“We’ve seen a lot of foot traffic. It’s been really heartwarming to see,” director of the RiffRaff Art Collective, Lori McKinney said.
Despite the wet conditions, Mercer Street saw many patrons in and out of small businesses. Armed with umbrellas the visitors enjoyed all the Grassroots District has to offer from restaurants, a brewery, art galleries and more.
“It’s not every day that people remember to focus on the small business people who are vital to the community. A lot of people don’t understand all that goes into it and all the people that work so hard and all that it takes to keep a small business open,” McKinney said.
Unlike large corporations where the owner can’t always be at store locations, small business owners are often behind the counter of their businesses. This allows for customers to meet the owners first hand and create friendships.
More often than not small business owners live in the communities that their business is located. Due to this, they are striving to see the area be successful, not just as a business owner, but also as a productive member of the community.
“They’re here for the community as much as they are for themselves. So they’re trying to help the economic transition of our whole area. When the public takes the day to focus on supporting us it really makes a difference,” McKinney said.
Shopping at small businesses can also allow customers to find items they might not have been able to find otherwise. The Hatters Bookshop in Princeton offers walls and shelves full of books that patrons may not find on chain store shelves.
Along with her interesting items owner, Tammy Dotson also seeks to put into the community as much, if not more, than she gets out.
“We’re your neighbors. I think it’s important too. I shop with local businesses as well. I try to shop local every opportunity I have. The progress that has taken place here on Mercer Street is such a phenomenal thing. We want to get the word out there as much as possible that the Grassroots District and the Historic District are growing and we’re open for business,” Dotson said.
Dotson also discussed the founders of Small Business Saturday. Since it’s beginning the annual event has seen the partnership of large corporations and small businesses across America.
“American Express is sharing with everyone this year. They’re the business behind the Shop Small movement, 67 cents of every dollar stays here in the community when you shop small. That’s not just on Small Business Saturday that’s year-round,” Dotson said.
First founded in 2010 by American Express the annual event has been co-sponsored by the Small Business Association since 2015. According to the National Federation of Independent Business, nearly $18 billion was spent during Small Business Saturday in 2018.
“I think it’s wonderful that a company the size of American Express has taken such an interest in the shop small movement. They started it and they promote it and they’re very helpful,” Dotson said.
