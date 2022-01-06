BLUEFIELD — Winter storm warnings were issued Wednesday for much of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia as a weather front bringing between 5 to 7 inches of snow approached the region where the states meet.
A winter storm watch the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued early Wednesday was later updated to a winter storm warning calling for heavy snow.
The winter storm warning is in effect from about 1 p.m. today through about 7 a.m. Friday for Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Tazewell and Buchanan counties. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Bland County, Va.
National Weather Service forecasters stated that total snow accumulations between 5 to 7 inches could cover the region. Most of the snow should fall today and this evening before it tapers off Friday morning, according to meteorologist Patrick Wilson with the National Weather Service.
The winter storm warning begins 1 p.m. today in case moisture brings snow early, but it should start falling heavily between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wilson stated.
Travel could become difficult with winter conditions impacting evening and morning commutes.
Today’s temperatures will start in the mid 30s, but then fall throughout the day, according to the weather service. The snow could mix with rain initially before turning to all snow.
A high of only 11 degrees is predicted for tonight with a daytime high of only 20 degrees Friday. A low of 7 degrees is expected Friday night. Wilson again warned that wind chills around zero degrees are possible at that time.
Wind chills of close to zero degrees also are predicted and could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, forecasters said. Furthermore, northwest winds will gust upwards of 20 to 30 mph along the ridges Friday morning into Friday afternoon. Such wind gusts result in blowing snow and reduced visibility. Localized power outages are possible, too.
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Transportation said that crew were ready for the storm.
A statement from the DOT Wednesday said the agency has salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise.
“Our trucks are mounted with snow-fighting equipment and our inventories are full and stockpiled,” Joe Pack, P.E., Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations, said in a press release. “Weapons in the battle against snow and ice include 185 new snowplows purchased through funding provided by Gov. Jim Justice.”
Pack said road crews are on standby to work around the clock, seven days a week if necessary, to clear snow and ice from roadways. He urged motorists to give snowplows a wide berth as they do their jobs on the highway.
“If drivers see one of our plows on the road the best thing they can do is give us lots of space,” Pack stated. “It is a dangerous activity, we are distributing material out of the truck, and it allows our driver to be able to perform their job duties.”
West Virginia’s road conditions can be viewed at wv511.org on the internet.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) also had crews prepared with the needed supplies, equipment and workforce for snow removal operations.
The 12-county Bristol District has approximately $16.3 million set aside for winter weather, with almost 700 pieces of equipment such as trucks, loaders and motor graders ready to clear roads of snow in the Bristol District, according to VDOT officials.
Because the precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow and temperatures will be within the range where salt is effective, VDOT Bristol will follow its standard protocol and will pretreat Interstate 77, Interstate 81 and some high-volume primary highways, highway officials said.
Interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes, will be cleared first, VDOT officials said.
For more information on winter weather travel in Virginia, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards and ask transportation questions.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
