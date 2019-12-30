BLUEFIELD — Instead of glitzy parties in ballrooms guests are opting to spend the New Year’s holiday on four-wheeling trails.
Dapper suits and sparkling gowns have been traded for helmets and waterproof boots. With hundreds of miles of trails in West Virginia tourists are sure to find a thrill.
Visiting the area from North Carolina to ride the trails, Tammy Taylor, said, “It’s something different and the kids are grown and have their own families.”
In West Virginia alone there are over 700 miles of trails in the Hatfield-McCoy trail system. From easy beginner routes to the difficult mountainous terrain, the trails in West Virginia offer sights unique to the Mountain State.
Regarding her favorite part of riding the West Virginia trails, Taylor said, “Just the beauty. To us, it’s just really pretty here.”
Rather than staying in her home state, Taylor and her family are creating a new tradition of traveling to the trails during the holidays. This year makes the second year that she and her family have traveled to West Virginia on the day after Christmas.
This year also marks the first year that Taylor and her family have ridden the trails into Virginia.
The recent abnormal warm weather could also have an effect on people spending the holiday season on the trails. The Bluefield area has seen temperatures well above average for this time of year.
ATV resorts have also seen an uptick in reservations during the holiday season. At the Buffalo Trails Resort management has had an influx of visitors.
“We are getting some cabins rentals especially locals,” manager Jenni Stamper, said while pointing out the packed parking lot. Within the paved lot, many ATV trailers filled the spaces.
According to Stamper both tourists and locals have been renting cabins to celebrate the holiday in a different way.
As a resident of the area, Stamper believes that traveling and riding the trails during the holiday season is becoming very popular. Noticing that there are many ATV trailers frequenting the area, she sees that holiday travel is becoming a new normal.
The closer we creep to New Year’s, Stamper is seeing more people making reservations as the end of the year gets closer.
“People wait until the last minute to book,” Stamper said regarding the recent influx of bookings.
