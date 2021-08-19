BLUEFIELD, Va. — After a special announcement was made Wednesday, the Bluefield College Alma Mater was performed for the last time, and the Bluefield University Alma Mater was performed for the first time.
The Harman Chapel with filled with students, faculty, dignitaries and guests attending the President’s Convocation when President Dr. David Olive and Board of Trustees Chairman Todd Asbury announced that the institution of higher learning would now be known as Bluefield University. As the convocation was underway, Bluefield College banners along College Avenue were coming down and new Bluefield University banners were going up.
The historic change was being made as the ceremonial beginning of the institution’s centennial celebration was getting underway.
During the convocation, Olive welcomed freshmen in the new Class of 2025 as well as transfer students.
“We wish the very best for all of you as you begin your educational journeys here at Bluefield,” Olive told the newcomers. “We hope you leave from here exhibiting a devoted heart to God, a broadened mind that leads to a lifetime of continued learning, and a purposeful soul that guides you in your vocation and directs you in serving others.”
The day was also special because it was convening the 100th academic year of Bluefield College, now Bluefield University, he said.
“We are going to celebrate throughout the year the rich history of this institution and recount the stories of those who have come here as students, as well as the numerous, devoted individuals who had the vision of there being a college here, of those who sacrificed greatly in making that vision become a reality, and of those faithful servants who have taught and worked here these past 100 years,” Olive said. “We are here today at this Divine moment because of Virginia Baptists who because of the sacrifices of all those who have labored to make this institution what it is today. Thanks be to God.”
The keynote speaker, Dr. Shirley V. Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, told the students how invitations “shape who we know, where we go, what we do and who we become.”
“Invitations can challenge and remake us,” she said. “They can erode and devastate. They can also heal and restore us. Being wanted, welcome to, invited and then included are some of the most mending experiences on the planet.”
There are three types of invitations: invitations to learn, to discern and to remember, Hoogstra said. First is the invitation to learn.
“Everyone here probably remembers a time where a particular invitation came and you felt welcomed and included. Joy is often the result of that invitation,” she told the audience. “It may even have come after a season in your life where you felt excluded and unwanted. That season is lonely, maybe even one of tears and frustration. Understanding life as a series of shaping invitations can take the sting out of the exclusions and bring a mindset of gratitude. Each invitation has a purpose, a break or memories can show. The mending for either may bring a painful resetting. Yet who thinks much about bones or memories until they either hurt or we need them to get around?”
Hoogstra said that remembering is an important spiritual practice.
“Did you know that the word ‘remember’ occurs 450 times in the Old and New Testament?” she asked. “This particular invitation, ‘to keep memory alive’ comes straight from God. Today and throughout the year, Bluefield (University) is choosing to remember. And there have been some high points and some low points so that we could remember His love and what He did for us by grace alone.”
At the convocation’s conclusion, the students, led by Dr. David Pedde, director of the Center of Worship Arts, and accompanied by Alandra Blume, sang a verse of the old Bluefield College Alma Mater and then the new Bluefield University Alma Mater.
Plans for changing the institution’s name from Bluefield College to Bluefield University started several years ago.
“The discussion to transition to a university name occurred approximately five years ago as we moved into a university academic structure with the addition of graduate programs,” Olive said. “It was revisited during the fall 2020 board meeting. Although there is a change in name, the institution will remain a Christ-centered learning community developing servant leaders to transform the world.”
Asbury appointed an eight-person brand strategy team which consisted of trustees, a member of the alumni association board of directors, and two staff members. Those individuals were Todd Asbury, Joshua Cline, Julie Johnson, Rev. Dr. Chris Lawson, Dr. David Olive, Dr. John Rocovich, Sara Rutherford, and Lamont Woods. The team worked in collaboration with two marketing firms in obtaining research to guide the board in its decision.
Olive said the brand strategy team surveyed two groups with several name options that had been suggested, including keeping college in the name. One group consisted of alumni and donors, and the other group consisted of current students and recent graduates. Both groups selected Bluefield University as their first preference. The Board of Trustees received a report from the brand strategy team at its spring 2021 meeting.
The Board of Trustees met in special session in June 2021 to approve the new name Bluefield University. It was suggested by Olive that the new name be revealed at President’s Convocation, marking the first day of the fall term and the start of the institution’s 100th year.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are excited to be a part of this wonderful institution.” said Asbury. “The board, along with the administration, have made some very important decisions to strategically position the university for the next century. We believe the partnerships forged in the past few years and the important changes underway will offer our students, for many years to come, a pathway to a bright, purposeful, and blessed future.”
Olive said that the transition to a university reflects Bluefield’s transformation over the years, as well as its commitment to developing servant-leaders.
“With the expansion of master’s degree programs and discussions of future doctoral programs, the Board of Trustees determined this was the right move and the right time to change the name to Bluefield University,” he said. “It reflects the future trajectory of the institution as we prepare for the next century of Christian higher education.”
In 2013, Bluefield launched its inaugural master’s degree program, an online masters of arts in education (MAEd) curriculum for licensed teachers to improve their practice, achieve career goals, and increase earning power while still working full time in the classroom. In 2018, a new Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences (MABS) degree was introduced and offered in partnership with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Blacksburg, Va., according to university officials. Its purpose is to assist students in gaining acceptance into a medical school or other healthcare programs through a nine-month, 35-credit hour, face-to-face delivery program. The program places an emphasis on biomedical coursework, research experience, field study, as well as seminars in professional development, according to the university.
In March 2020, the Board of Trustees voted to further align the institution with the VCOM family of schools by joining its education consortium and expanding opportunities in the health sciences. In January 2021, the agreement between the two institutions was finalized. Within the partnership, the university will seek to develop new science and health sciences programs that provide pathways to medical school or alternative paths to professions in the healthcare field, according to university officials.
VCOM and Bluefield University are legally held by an educational foundation, the Harvey W. Peters Research Foundation. Bluefield University remains a separate 501(c)(3) entity with assets and liabilities intact and continues its Christ-centered mission and covenant relationship with the Baptist General Association of Virginia (BGAV). The BGAV, alongside local community leaders, founded the institution in 1922 as a college serving students in Appalachia.
Olive also announced the launch of the Go Further Campaign, the centennial campaign for Bluefield University. The comprehensive campaign’s $18 million goal will aid the institution in meeting its strategic plan goals and specific outcomes. Olive said the campaign will be the largest in the institution’s history as authorized by the Board of Trustees upon recommendation from the campaign cabinet.
The campaign will focus on three areas. First, helping students go further through scholarships, both endowed and annual. Second, to enhance facilities to go further through the completion of the third floor of the Science Center and the visioning for South Campus Development for growing athletic programs. And third, investing in academics to go further in academic program support and faculty enrichment opportunities.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
