TAZEWELL, Va. – Smoke being seen Tuesday in both Tazewell County, Va. and neighboring Mercer County is coming from a large controlled burn being conducted in Virginia by the U.S. Forest Service, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.
The U.S, Forest Service is conducting a large controlled burn in the area of Huff Hollow near the Smyth/ Bland County line, according to the sheriff's office. They will be burning around 1,400 acres.
"We are receiving reports of heavy smoke in the central and eastern end of the county," county officials said. "The U.S. Forest Service dispatch advised they will be burning until around midnight.
