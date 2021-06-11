PRINCETON — Saturated ground and forecasts including the possibility of heavy rain and localized flash flooding are a combination that will stay in place throughout the upcoming weekend.
About 2 inches of rain fell Wednesday over the Bluefield area, and forecasters with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. have issued a hazardous weather advisory Thursday warning that other torrential downpours are possible until Sunday. A flash flood watch is in effect today and tonight.
The flash flood watches cover Mercer, Summers and Monroe Counties in West Virginia and Bland, Giles and Wythe Counties in Virginia. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. had flash flood watches for Buchanan County, Va. and McDowell County. Scattered thunderstorms are possible today. The fact that soil has been saturated by previous storms increased the chances for flash flooding.
The weather service forecasted a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday with the chances falling to 20 percent Saturday night, and there was a 30 to 40 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday.
Keith Gunnoe, Mercer County Emergency Manager and Flood Plain Coordinator, was watching the weather and posting alerts on the Mercer County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page. He had seen the results of Wednesday’s downpour and was watching for more of the same Thursday.
“We’re going to get it today, too,” Gunnoe said Thursday. His prediction that morning proved to be correct as heavy rain fell on Princeton and Bluefield later that afternoon.
Mercer County has been under a weather pattern bringing up warm, humid air from down south that could generate local downpours, he stated. The county’s creeks were in good shape Thursday, but runoff created by sudden rainstorms could increase the chances for local flash flooding.
“It’s a good idea to put that out there,” Gunnoe said of the weather forecast. “Folks in the county basically know where flood-prone areas are. They just need to stay vigilant if we get a heavy downfall of rain.”
Besides staying vigilant during sudden showers, Gunnoe warned against the temptation to drive through high water.
“It’s extremely dangerous. You can’t tell how deep it is and you can’t tell how fast it is flowing,” he said. “It doesn’t take much water to sweep a vehicle off the roadway.”
County Commissioner Bill Archer, who is also a co-op weather observer for the National Weather Service, measured the rainfall during a 24-hour period lasting from 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday. A total of 2.19 inches of rain fell on Bluefield during that period.
“To draw a comparison, the flood in Bluefield in 2001 that did such extensive damage in McDowell County, that was 2.97 inches,” Archer recalled. “If you want another comparison, we had a cloudburst, a microburst – I think it was about 2005 or 2006 – in the summer, and it was 2.56 inches.”
Such high amounts of rainfall often result in high water.
“Anytime you see something above 2 inches, you’re going to have flooding,” Archer said. “We have a lot of narrow stream beds and they often overflow, and we also have obstructions in the water that cause flooding to back up. That (Wednesday) was a heavy, heavy rain. It was a light sprinkle a few minutes ago; however, we’ve had a couple of cloudbursts today.”
Gunnoe said local waterways such as the East River near Kellysville and the Bluestone River near Spanishburg were handling the runoff Thursday, but runoff remains the issue if more hard showers arrive today and this weekend.
“They just need to remain vigilant and keep an eye on creeks and streams around their homes,” he said.
