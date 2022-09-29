BLUEFIELD — Clouds floating Wednesday over the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region represented the fringes of Hurricane Ian weather that could bring 3 to 4 inches of rain and a risk of flooding this weekend.
Hurricane Ian moved into southern Florida Wednesday afternoon and started inflicting “massive damage,” according to meteorologist Robert Beasley with the the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. The eye of a tropical depression connected to Ian will be approaching the region by Friday.
“Yes, unfortunately, that analysis is correct,” Beasley said about the local forecast. “It looks almost like it’s making a beeline for our area. The worst part of it is that once it moves into the Appalachian area, it will basically stall out in the tristate are of east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. That will be the case once it gets up here later this weekend.”
The tropical depression could linger over the region until Monday or Tuesday until it finally moves on, Beasley said.
During the weekend, between 3 to 4 inches of rain could fall over the region with higher amounts some areas.
“There’s definitely going to be flooding concerns with this system,” he stated. “Friday afternoon to Monday, we’re looking at a solid 3 inches, locally up to 4 inches in places.”
In Florida, Hurricane Ian was dumping 20 to 30 inches of rain over the state. The hurricane was expected to drift northeast overnight toward Jacksonville and spend the next two days over Florida. Ian will then move back into the Atlantic, but a upper trough of wind will pull it back to the coast where it will make landfall around Savannah, Ga. by late Friday before heading to the region around southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
“We’ll start seeing a rapid increase in clouds Friday afternoon,” Beasley said, adding that he could see clouds already over the National Weather Service’s offices in Blacksburg, Va. The cirrus clouds represent the outer fringes of Hurricane Ian’s moisture.
Friday will have a “gray, dreary overcast,” he said.
The storm, which will be a tropical storm by then, will move along the Georgia and South Carolina border before reaching the tristate area of eastern Tennessee, western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia.
“It meanders there a couple of days and that’s where we’ll start having trouble with rainfall,” Beasley said.
Rain should arrive by Friday night with the heaviest rainfall occurring Saturday and Sunday. There will be no steering currents moving the weather front until Tuesday, he stated. Temperatures are expected to fall.
“Normally when you think of tropical, you don’t think of cold,” Beasley said.
The weather front will be pulling cool, dry air down from Canada from the northeast where it will meet moister air coming up from the south. Temperatures could lower by about 10 degrees. Beasley said he would not be surprised if temperatures did not get out of the upper 40s.
“It’s going to be raw and wet and cold and nasty, and that’s going to continue all weekend,” Beasley said. “And it’s the kind of cold that goes right through you with the rain. That’s what we’re looking at and it could continue right into Monday.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
