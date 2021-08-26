WELCH – Heavy rains that hit McDowell County late Wednesday afternoon left debris in local roadways and surrounded at least one home with water after debris around an old railroad trestle caused a creek in the Upland area to back up.
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a flash flood warning Wednesday that started at about 7:13 p.m. and continues until 10:15 p.m.
Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain had fallen in the past three hours. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses was possible along with poor drainage and low-lying areas, according to forecasters.
Locations expected to experience flash flooding included Welch, Northfork, Keystone, Kimball and Maybeury. Motorists were cautioned not to drive into flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, forecasters said.
A dispatcher with McDowell County 911 said about 8 p.m. some hard rain, but not actual flooding, had been reported. The rain was concentrated mainly in the Northfork area.
Very heavy rain that started after 5 p.m. was reported in the Upland area with at least one home being surrounded by floodwaters. The Rev. Tim Hairston of Upland photographed the results.
"Those storms just popped out of nowhere," he recalled later. "Nobody really knew what was coming, it just more or less happened. It was about an hour of rain. They're saying we got about 3 inches of rain in one hour."
The heavy rain left debris in the roadways, Hairston said.
"It was bad all the way from Maybeury on up into Upland," he stated. "There was a lot of tree debris, a lot of high water in Maybeury. It was rising fast and we knew there would be super problems if it had continued."
The Upland home of Mary Lou Wright was surrounded by water from Elkhorn Creek. Her brother Randall Wright, who lives nearby, said the family had spoken Wednesday to the McDowell County Commission about the problem. He said that water backed up due to an abandoned Norfolk Southern Trestle that causes debris to build up across the creek.
"There's an abandoned trestle below my sister's property," Randall Wright stated. "And it's congested and compacted and no water's getting through."
"It's happened before," he said. "We were at the county commission (Wednesday) and a gentleman volunteered to do it on his own time and expense. He's just a good Samaritan."
The downpour hit while the family was going home.
"We felt real good, looking at a rainbow up the road, but by the time we got here it was obvious that it had happened again, he said.
Randall Wright said he understood there were plans today to try clearing the obstruction at the trestle.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
