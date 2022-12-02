Heavy police presence reported near Camp Creek on I-77

A heavy police presence has been reported near the Camp Creek Exit of Interstate 77.

PRINCETON — A heavy police presence was reported Friday at Camp Creek off Interstate 77 in Mercer County.

A number of units with the West Virginia State Police were on scene Friday morning near mile marker 20 at Camp Creek.

A unit with the Princeton Rescue Squad also is on scene.

An active investigation appears to be underway. A mobile crime scene unit is on scene.

The story will be updated once more information becomes available.

