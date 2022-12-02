Heavy police presence reported near Camp Creek on I-77

PRINCETON — A heavy police presence was reported Friday at Camp Creek off Interstate 77 in Mercer County.
A number of units with the West Virginia State Police were on scene Friday morning near mile marker 20 at Camp Creek.
A unit with the Princeton Rescue Squad also is on scene.
An active investigation appears to be underway. A mobile crime scene unit is on scene.
The story will be updated once more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.