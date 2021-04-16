CEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher, presents a ceremonial check for $400,000 to Melanie Protti-Lawrence, president of Lawrence Brothers, Inc., representing the loan made by VCEDA to Lawrence Brothers Inc. for the company’s latest expansion project in Southwest Virginia’s e-Region. Following a tour of the plant, participants removed their masks briefly for this photo. Pictured from left (front) are Kyle Hurt, Tazewell County IDA chairman; Belcher; Protti-Lawrence; Maggie Asbury, Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and VCEDA board member; Joe Gillespie, Virginia Economic Development Partnership; Roseann Jones, Cumberland Plateau Planning District; and (back) Eric Young, Tazewell County administrator; Senator Travis Hackworth, 38th district; Pam Warden, Tazewell County economic development manager; Denise Harmon, Tazewell County; Jim Baldwin, CPPD executive director; and Brandon McCracken, COO, Lawrence Brothers, Inc.