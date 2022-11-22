PRINCETON — Motorists hitting the road this holiday weekend can expect heavy traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike.
Officials for the Parkways Authority expect the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday to be two of the heaviest traffic days on the turnpike, with total traffic from Tuesday through Sunday expected to be about 730,000 vehicles.
“Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week are typically two of the busiest travel days we experience on the West Virginia Turnpike during the entire year” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority, adding that 156,000 vehicles are expected to pass through Turnpike toll booths on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 165,000 on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Miller said the Parkways Authority will be fully prepared for high volumes of travel during Thanksgiving week.
“In addition to toll operations and maintenance being fully prepared, we will have additional traffic flaggers staged at each toll plaza as well as additional troopers from West Virginia State Police Troop 7 and Courtesy Patrol members for motorist assistance,” he said.
Miller also said the E-ZPass is accepted in all lanes, “and we encourage all owners of passenger vehicles to take advantage of our Single Fee Discount Program for $26.25 annually for unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike. Sign up today at wvturnpike.com.”
- In Virginia, the Virginia State Police (VSP) is focusing on safety and reminding everyone to buckle up, with preliminary data showing that 54 percent of those who have died in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint.
“The fact that more than half of those who have lost their lives in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt is a tragic and inexcusable reality for Virginia,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Your family wants you to arrive safely and clicking a seatbelt can help that happen. Virginia State Police and your loved ones want you to arrive at your destination safely – ditch distractions, comply with posted speed limits, never drive buzzed or drunk, and, again, always buckle up.”
The VSP will once again be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort).
As part of the state-sponsored, national program, state police will be increasing its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period that begins at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and concludes at midnight Sunday.
Last year’s Thanksgiving Operation C.A.R.E. resulted in troopers citing 5,127 speeders and 1,565 reckless drivers statewide. Virginia troopers charged 65 drivers for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and/or drugs, and cited 477 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.
There were five traffic fatalities during the 2021 five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period and 12 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2020.
The C.A.R.E. initiative this year also falls within the annual “Click It or Ticket,” campaign, which aims to further emphasize the lifesaving value of seat belts for every person in a vehicle.
With increased patrols, VSP also reminds drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
